KCFD crews save gifts in Christmas morning fire that may have been intentional

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A fire Christmas morning displaced three people from a home in Kansas City. Two sisters living in the house near 20th Street and Agnes Avenue said a third renter, unrelated to them, was living in the basement and may have started the fire on purpose.

A battalion chief confirmed the fire started in the basement. He said investigators will look through the damage to determine exactly how the fire started.

The sisters told 41 Action News the third woman living in the home complained of noise prior to starting the fire and then left the property before firefighters arrived.

The fire chief estimated the fire caused $15,000 in damages. Because smoke filled most of the house and damaged rooms beyond the basement, residents were not allowed back in the home.

The fire department retrieved some Christmas presents one of the tenants purchased for her grandchildren.

No one was injured in the fire. The American Red Cross has offered to help those involved.

