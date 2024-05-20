KCFD: Woman dies from cardiac arrest at home of fire; 2 others injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman in her 60s died from cardiac arrest after a home caught fire in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the 5400 block of North Cypress Avenue about 3:15 p.m.

On arrival, they reported light smoke and saw people performing CPR on a woman in the front yard of the home.

Emergency crews took over the CPR on the woman and she was later transported to an area hospital.

The woman, who was in her 60s, died at the hospital.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department spokesperson said she went into cardiac arrest.

The cause of the cardiac arrest is under investigation.

A second person was also transported to an area hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation; a third person was treated at the scene.

Fire investigators say a mattress caught fire, though it's unclear what caused it to catch fire.

