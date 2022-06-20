KCFD fight fire near Corbin Terrace, Summit Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department began fighting a fire around 8:30 p.m. Sunday near Corbin Terrace and Summit Street.

KCFD spokesperson Jason Spreitzer says three structures were involved.

As a precaution, the fire was called in as a 2-alarm.

Crews continued to work around 9:15 p.m. to fight the fire with defensive tactics, large amounts of water.

Spreitzer says no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

This is a developing story and may be updated.

