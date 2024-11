KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Firefighters are fighting a vacant apartment fire on East Linwood Boulevard.

Fire crews were called to the scene at 5:30 Friday morning.

Firefighters reported heavy fire on the first floor of the of the three-story building on arrival.

Crews began fighting the heavy fire that consumed most of the building, but shortly after evacuated the structure and fought it defensively from outside the building.

No injuries have been reported.

An investigation is underway.