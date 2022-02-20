KCFD fighting fire in 3000 block of East 6th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department is fighting a fire in the 3000 block of East 6th Street.

The call came in around 9:10 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters were alerted that someone was sheltering in place on the second floor, according to KCFD spokesperson Jason Spreitzer.

Once the person was safely rescued from the second-story window, firefighters began defensive operations.

A collapse zone was ordered around the structure as the fight ensued.

KCFD tweeted an update around 10:45 p.m. that crews were still working to extinguish hot spots.

Crews are still putting out hot spots to this fire. pic.twitter.com/f71ksU8zit — KCFD (@KCMOFireDept) February 20, 2022

No word on injuries or the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

