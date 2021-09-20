75 to 100 KCFD firefighters respond to church fire in Waldo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE | A KCFD firefighter said between 75 to 100 firefighters responded to the fire at the Keystone United Methodist Church.

The nearby preschool was evacuated, and the parents are being asked to pick up their children. KCFD said the school is fine.

UPDATE | Media briefing expected shortly.

UPDATE | The Keystone United Methodist Church has been in Waldo since 1908, according to their website.

"The Keystone Church in Waldo is a faith community, rooted in the historic Broadway United Methodist Church, reflecting the welcoming Grace of Christ in Waldo and beyond," the church's Facebook page said.

We’re expected to get a briefing from KCFD shortly. Keystone United Methodist church was built in 1908. I just spoke with one woman who lives nearby and says it means so much to many: a voting center, beautiful sanctuary, education and daycare @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/dGXnN43mUc — Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) September 20, 2021

UPDATE | Several crews have responded to the church.

As of 11:40 a.m., smoke was coming from part of the church.

Broadway Methodist Episcopal Church on fire in Waldo. @KSHB41 surrounding streets shut down, lots of black smoke trying to find its way out. pic.twitter.com/vDGvsutfIG — Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) September 20, 2021

EARLIER | Fire crews were called late Monday morning to a reported church fire in Waldo.

The first crews were dispatched out around 11:15 a.m. to Keystone United Methodist Church at 406 W. 74th Street.

