75 to 100 KCFD firefighters respond to church fire in Waldo

KCFD fire crews are responding to a fire at the Keystone United Methodist Church on Monday, September 20, 2021.
Posted at 11:31 AM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 13:29:50-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE | A KCFD firefighter said between 75 to 100 firefighters responded to the fire at the Keystone United Methodist Church.

The nearby preschool was evacuated, and the parents are being asked to pick up their children. KCFD said the school is fine.

UPDATE | Media briefing expected shortly.

UPDATE | The Keystone United Methodist Church has been in Waldo since 1908, according to their website.

"The Keystone Church in Waldo is a faith community, rooted in the historic Broadway United Methodist Church, reflecting the welcoming Grace of Christ in Waldo and beyond," the church's Facebook page said.

The church is rooted in the historic Broadway United Methodist Church.

UPDATE | Several crews have responded to the church.

As of 11:40 a.m., smoke was coming from part of the church.

EARLIER | Fire crews were called late Monday morning to a reported church fire in Waldo.

The first crews were dispatched out around 11:15 a.m. to Keystone United Methodist Church at 406 W. 74th Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

