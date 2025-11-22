KCFD hosts one-day food drive to support Kansas City-area families during holidays

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters are stepping out of the firehouse Saturday and into two Northland parking lots for a first-of-its-kind effort to help families heading into the holidays.

KCFD is hosting a one-day food drive to collect donations for Harvesters as local food pantries report increased need.

"The community gives so much to us all the time that we thought we would try and give back to them," said Michael Hopkins with the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department.

Hopkins says this is the first time the department has organized a food drive of its own — something they felt pulled to do after learning how stretched local pantries have become.

"The holidays are a special time. We want to make sure they're special for everybody," Hopkins said. "The last thing we want to worry about as a community is that we have members in our community that need food to eat, and if we can help, you know, take care of a little bit of that burden. We'd like to do that."

Firefighters will be stationed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at two Northland locations:



Hy-Vee at I-29 and NW 64th Street

The Sinclair gas station off Barry Road

Hy-Vee store director Marty Streit said the community is always willing to support.

“We're in the best community in America, right? Kansas City is number one, and I tell you what, our customers are right there also. So we're super happy to be supporting in our community and do whatever we can to help out," Streit said

In addition to collecting food, KCFD’s outreach team is also using the event to share holiday fire safety tips.

Hopkins said this time of year brings an uptick in kitchen fires as families spend more time cooking for Thanksgiving and other celebrations.

