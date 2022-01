KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at a vacant business at East U.S. 40 Highway and Hocker Road.

Firefighters were called to the building just after 3 a.m.

The fire is out and the cause is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

The building is abandoned and used to serve as a Jiffy Lube, according to crews at the scene.