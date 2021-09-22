KCFD investigating fire in south Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire in the 600 block of E. 90th Street.

Firefighters were called to the home about 3:20 a.m.

The Fire Department says the fire was in the basement of the home.

Four people, two adults and two minors, as well as two dogs were able to get out safely.

The cause is under investigation.

KCFD says they don't think the home had working smoke detectors. They remind folks that they do give them out for free if you need some.

The Red Cross is on the way to assist the family.