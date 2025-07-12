KCFD investigating the cause of a two-story house fire on East 30th St, no injuries reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2900 block of East 30th Street at 1:50 a.m. Saturday morning.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and fire coming from a two-story home. Crews initiated an offensive fire attack and extinguished the fire using four handlines. The flames were under control by 2:22 a.m.

Dangerous Buildings was called to the scene to evaluate the structure. Internal searches of the structure came back all clear, and no injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by KCFD.