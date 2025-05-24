KCFD investigating the cause of an early morning structural fire on Booth

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City Fire Department is investigating the cause of an early morning fire in the 500 Block of Booth.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 4:53 a.m. When crews got there, they saw smoke and fire showing from a single-story vacant home. It was not clear at first if the home was vacant or occupied.

Crews used multiple hand lines to initiate operations inside. After further surveillance, firefighters encountered heavy fire in the basement of the structure that burned through to the first floor.

No injuries were reported. Dangerous buildings have been ordered.