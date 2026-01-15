Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KCFD puts out overnight fire at Parade Park complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department says they put out another fire at the Parade Park apartment complex near 15th and Brooklyn overnight.

Firefighters were called to the two-story vacant structure about 2:45 a.m.

KCFD says fire did extend to an adjoining unit.

KCFD says their searches of all of the units came back all clear.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This was the ninth fire at Parade Park homes since Thanksgiving.

The complex is slated for demolition later this month.

