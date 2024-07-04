KCFD rescues 3 individuals from rushing water overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department rescued three individuals from homeless camps after they were swept into rushing water early this morning.

Approximately 4:30 a.m. a homeless camp near a tributary of the Blue River at Hardesty Avenue and MLK Boulevard was overcome by fast rising water.

Three people were swept into the water.

KCFD rescue swimmers and the drone operator were able to locate and remove two of the three.

A third victim was reported to exit the water with his dog on the opposite side of the river.

Due to the rising water and speed, KCFD crews suspended operations. They will return later this morning to confirm the man and his dog are OK.

A short time later a second water rescue was called in a Emanuel Cleaver and Oak Streets in Brush Creek.

A homeless camp there was also overcome by rising water and one man was swept into the creek.

KCFD crews enter the water and rescued the man from under a bridge.

The Kansas City Fire Department responded to a total of 11 water rescues across the city overnight, through 8 a.m.