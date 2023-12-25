KCFD: ‘Significant’ fire closes bridge at E 17th Street, Manchester Trafficway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A “pretty significant fire” caused the bridge at East 17th Street and Manchester Trafficway to close Monday morning, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department.

Around 7:15 a.m., crews were called to the area on reports of a fire under the bridge.

Steve Silversti/KSHB 41

Battalion Chief Mike Hopkins, a spokesperson for KCFD, said the fire possibly caused damage to the bridge, prompting the closure.

Until the Missouri Department of Transportation can inspect the bridge, the area will remain closed.

Hopkins said a camp under the bridge caught fire. No injuries were reported.

