KCFD vehicle crashes on the way to Wednesday night crash, partial building collapse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department vehicle was involved in a crash Wednesday night while it was responding to a different crash that left three people dead and a building partially collapsed.

At around 11 p.m., a Subaru struck the KCFD vehicle in the intersection at east 39th Street and Michigan Avenue, according to a Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department crash summary.

The initial crash caused two other vehicles to be struck.

"The driver of the Subaru was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries," the summary said. "The possibility of impairment for the driver of the Subaru is under investigation."