KCFD vehicle crashes on the way to Wednesday night crash, partial building collapse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department vehicle was involved in a crash Wednesday night while it was responding to a different crash that left three people dead and a building partially collapsed.
At around 11 p.m., a Subaru struck the KCFD vehicle in the intersection at east 39th Street and Michigan Avenue, according to a Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department crash summary.
The initial crash caused two other vehicles to be struck.
"The driver of the Subaru was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries," the summary said. "The possibility of impairment for the driver of the Subaru is under investigation."
The KCFD vehicle was on the way to another crash that involved a fire truck and an SUV that collided into a nearby brick building causing a partial collapse.