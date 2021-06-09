KCFD vehicle involved in Northland crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, fire truck was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon, leaving several people injured.

A KCFD spokesperson said a fire truck responding to a house fire call collided with another vehicle around 12:20 p.m near the intersection of NE 96th Street and N. Oak Trafficway.

The spokesperson said five people were injured in the crash. The spokesperson didn’t immediately know if any of the injured were KCFD personnel.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

