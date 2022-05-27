KCI braces for busy Memorial Day weekend travel while juggling staffing shortages

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Airports across the country continue to see an uptick in traveler traffic following the repeal of the federal mask mandate on airlines.

Days leading up to Memorial Day weekend, one of the busiest travel weekend across airports, people were caught up in long lines at the Kansas City International airport with some travelers missing flights because they didn't get through security in time.

In preparation for the big travel weekend, KCI is strongly encouraging people to get at the airport at least two hours ahead of their departure.

"More and more people are traveling by air to go a little farther away for their for their holiday, so I think that's probably what we're going to be seeing again is we'll just continue to see increases of people going into this weekend," airport spokesperson Joe McBride said.

McBride cited several sectors within the aviation industry are being impacted by shortages.

There are fewer employees helping check in people at security gates and airline counters. That's on top of a reduction in the number of flights available for travelers across the country.

"It's been a challenge and and we're all trying our best to to get everybody through and minimize their inconvenience, but it I'm sorry it's going to happen," McBride said.

To avoid big lines, KCI offered the following tips: get to the airport at least two hours prior to your departure and if you're planning on parking in a remote parking lot add at least an additional 30 minutes. Pack smart, make sure you adhere to TSA protocols and have your boarding ticket ready to go.

