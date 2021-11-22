KCI expecting 300,000 passengers for Thanksgiving holiday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City International Airport is expecting more than 300,000 travelers to take to the skies for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Airport officials estimate 312,000 passengers will travel through KCI during the holiday rush.

That equates to roughly 85% of pre-Covid holiday traffic and is roughly 40% more traffic than Thanksgiving 2020.

With the increase in passenger volume, it is recommended to arrive at the airport at least two hours before departure time in order to make it through security and to the gate on time.

The Transportation Security Administration estimates roughly 20 million people will travel by air nationwide during the holiday.

The busiest days are expected to be Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

TSA recommends passengers traveling with holiday gifts do not wrap them ahead of time because they might need to be unwrapped for screening.

Thanksgiving food items like pies and cakes are allowed on planes but may need to be further inspected.