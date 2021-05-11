KCI powered 100% by wind energy, Evergy and KCMO says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City International Airport is turning over a new leaf.

KCI is now receiving "100 percent" of its electricity from the Cimarron Bend wind farm in Clark County, Kansas.

In addition to the municipally owned airport, KCMO said Tuesday that all government facilities and buildings north of the Missouri River are powered by the sustainable wind farm.

“Wind energy expansion in our area brings … jobs to communities near wind farms and affordable, clean energy to our customers,” Chuck Caisley, Evergy senior vice president, said in a statement.

According to KCMO City Communications Director Chris Hernandez, the change helps the city move closer to the goal of all buildings and facilities being powered by green energy by next year.

Evergy said momentum to make a switch to green energy was aided by the Renewables Direct program, which allows “commercial and industrial customers the ability to secure a percentage of their energy usage through a renewable resource.”

Hernandez estimated the city is about 20% of the way to its goal.

“Utilizing renewable resources is not only best for the environment,” Kevin Brannan, Evergy's manager of distributed energy resource products and services, said. “It's one of the more cost effective ways of providing electricity. ... It's a win-win, both for the customer, community and ultimately for the utility.”