KCI prepared for likely over 350,000 Thanksgiving travelers in Kansas City

Cat Reid, KSHB-TV
Posted at 12:40 PM, Nov 18, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City International Airport is expecting nearly 356,000 travelers to pass through during the Thanksgiving travel period.

KCI reports the expected number of travelers is 97% of pre-COVID levels and is 14% busier than last Thanksgiving.

From Friday, Nov. 18, to Monday, Nov. 28, the airport expects the busiest days to fall on Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

To ensure a smooth traveling process, KCI suggests travelers arrive a minimum of two hours prior to their departure time.

And before leaving for the airport, travelers are urged to check in for their flights, print boarding passes and check FlyKCI.com for flight status.

During this travel period, the KCI Airport Police Traffic Control Officers will “strictly enforce parking restrictions, which include no parking or idling on the curb" due to the anticipated high volume of travelers.

More travel tips from the Transportation Security Administration can be found here.

