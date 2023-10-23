KCI sets record for busiest September in airport’s history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City International Airport enjoyed its busiest September ever.

The city’s Aviation Department reported Monday that 991,859 passengers arrived or departed through the new single-terminal KCI last month.

“It is with great enthusiasm that we announce this new September record at Kansas City International Airport,” Interim Aviation Director Justin Meyer said in a statement. “We are thankful for our airline partners who’ve added new flights and new destinations, and to the passengers who took advantage of more than 300 daily flights to and from Kansas City last month.”

The previous September record was 953,723 total passengers in 2019.

“I am proud of the overwhelming positive feedback our brand-new Kansas City International Airport is continuing to receive over the past six months, and I am thrilled we are continuing to break boarding records,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a statement. “A busy and active KCI means more jobs and continued local economic growth long-term. We will continue to work with airlines to further expand domestic and international service out of Kansas City.”

Last month’s record number of passengers represents a more than 13% increase compared to September 2022.

KCI welcomed at least 1 million in four straight months from May through August, tying the record set three previous times from May to August in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

