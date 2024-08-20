KCI TSA canine named finalist in cuteness contest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the TSA canines at the Kansas City International Airport is in the running to be the 2024 TSA Cutest Canine.

Carlo is a 3-year-old Vizsla. He serves with his handler Joel.

Carlo, who is the first KCI canine to be represented in the contest, is joined by three other finalists.

In the first round of voting, Carlo is up against Badger, a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois from the Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

Voting opened Tuesday morning and will conclude at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The winner between Carlo and Badger will face either Barni or Birdie.

“We are honored to have Carlo representing us in the finals,” Angela Brooks, TSA federal security director for Missouri, said in a news release. “Carlo is a hard-working and fun-loving member of the team who very much enjoys his job keeping travelers safe.”

Votes can be cast on TSA’s social media:



If Carlo advances, the final round of voting opens at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The overall winner will be announced Monday, Aug. 26.

