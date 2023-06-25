KCK auto repair shop settles federal Clean Air Act enforcement case with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A diesel service and auto repair shop, KC Performance Diesel, in Kansas City, Kansas, has agreed to settle a federal Clean Air Act enforcement case with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The service and repair shop allegedly tampered with car engines to make their emissions controls inoperative. Additionally, it allegedly failed to give the EPA access to inspect and copy records, per a press release from EPA Region 7. Both allegations violate the federal Clean Air Act, according to the EPA.

“The installation of defeat devices or any illegal tampering of auto emissions controls is both a violation of federal law and a significant contributor of air pollution,” said director of EPA Region 7’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division David Cozad in a press release. “The federal government is serious about holding accountable individuals and companies who profit from these unlawful actions and protecting communities, particularly those that are already overburdened by pollution from harmful emissions.”

According to the EPA, the shop is located in an area that is already subjected to high levels of air pollution, "including higher than average levels of diesel particulate matter, and socioeconomic burdens." Reducing the effectiveness of emissions controls releases "significantly higher" amounts of nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, per the EPA.

Being exposed to high levels of nitrogen oxides and particulate matter pollution can contribute to premature mortality, aggravation of respiratory and cardiovascular disease, aggravation of existing asthma, acute respiratory symptoms, chronic bronchitis and decreased lung function, including lung cancer, according to the EPA.

KC Performance Diesel allegedly sold or installed defeat devices, which are used to reduce the ability of emissions controls to properly function, on "at least" 96 occasions, per the release. The company also allegedly interfered with the EPA's compliance evaluation by denying access to records.

KC Performance Diesel agreed to destroy all of its remaining defeat devices and guarantee it would not sell or install defeat devices going forward, per the release.

