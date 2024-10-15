KCK church robbed of $36K worth of equipment; pastor says technology tip led to recovery of items

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily.

Kansas City, Kansas, police say approximately $36,000 of property was stolen from Forest Grove Baptist Church on Friday, and a tip on Monday led police to recover items from a house a third of a mile from the church and arrest a person of interest.

Reverend Desmond Lamb said his iPhone tracked his stolen iPad to a home in the 800 block of Walker Avenue in KCK.

"About 60 to 70% of what he took from here was in the house, including the iPad," he said.

Lamb discovered the break-in early Friday morning.

TVs, snowblowers, musical instruments and computers were stolen.

Lamb had one word to describe how the break-in made him feel.

"I felt violated," Lamb said.

Lamb said the incident left a darkness over Sunday's church worship, which included approximately 250 to 300 attendees.

“We were very passionate about pushing and praying our way through," Lamb said. "This is a very resilient congregation.”

Many of the items were broken, but police were able to return some to the church on Monday.

Lamb said he never imagined the thief would be a neighbor.

"So, what hurts me the most is that you live in this community but you violated this community," Lamb said.

Lamb said the congregation decided to pray for the person of interest, who is still in custody as of Tuesday, according to KCKPD.

In addition to the stolen items, KCKPD says the person of interest caused about $500 worth of damage to the church.

"I want to give two thumbs up to the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department for their prompt response," Lamb said.

KCKPD said it's unusual to recover stolen property.

