KCK coffee shaped opened by Cuban family in search of political freedom

KANSAS CITY, Kan — A new coffee shop in Kansas City, Kan. is bringing a taste of Cuba to the heartland.

Cortadito is the brain child of the Martinez family who fled their native Cuba in search of political freedom.

Dale Messing | KSHB Karell Martinez - Cortadito owner

"I want to tell people to enjoy all the freedoms that they have here [United States] and all the opportunities that there is to to offer because me and my family, we were new to the culture, and have grown to create something like this [Cortadito], and it's all with hard work," said Karell Martinez, owner of Cortadito.

Martinez's shop is named after the island’s signature brew; equal parts espresso and milk.

But what makes this shop unique is how it's serving up more than cafe Cubano. Cortadito's walls are covered in vibrant murals, made possible by muralists Isaac Tapia and Rodrigo Alvarez with IT-RA. The murals tell the story of a colorful paradise and it's resilient voices. Depicting images of Cuba's signature vintage vehicles with people exercising freedom of speech; a story Martinez and his family knows all too well.

Martinez moved to the United States 16 years ago, choosing to leave behind food rations, political turmoil and in search of political freedom.

"My mom and dad were advocates for the freedom of speech, freedom of press, and they definitely did a amazing job in Cuba coming to a point where the Cuban government didn't want them there, and we ended up emigrating here and coming as political refugees," recalled Martinez.

Martinez's father, Alberto Martinez Fernandez says he ran a Political Prisoners Club in Cuba in effort to bring human rights among Cuba's prison population. Karrell’s family affiliation with political prisoners was noted in a U.S. Department of State report, along with some of the human rights violations prisoners face including lack of medical care, subject to unfair trials and lack of due process.

Alberto Martinez Fernandez says his push led to him to spend 15 years behind bars.

Dale Messing | KSHB Alberto Martinez Fernandez - Karell's father

"I give thanks to this country, to this government, and beautiful nation," said Alberto Martinez Fernandez, "America put’s their trust in God and so is our family.”

Rooted in the grounds of their past, Cortadito is giving customers a look at the Cuba the Martinez family always envisioned. A tribute to the Island, they left behind, while their hope remains.

"This is a result of our fight against communism, our push for democracy, and the freedom of Cuba," said Alberto Martinez Fernandez.

