KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, firefighters were called to a house fire on Lowell Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews began attacking the fire in the single-story, wood-framed home.

Firefighters were still on the scene more than an hour after the fire was reported.

The house suffered extensive damage and appears to be a total loss.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause is under investigation.