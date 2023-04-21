KCK family undergoes two kidney transplants within one year to save each others lives

KANSAS CITY, KS — A Kansas City, Kansas, artist used his family's journey with organ donation for inspiration for a Parade of Hearts design.

Scott Seetin also is using his Parade of Hearts design to recruit more donors.

April is National Donate Life Month and the goal is to bring awareness to the need and importance of organ, eye and tissue donation.

Seetin says he has had two lives, one that almost ended at age 28, and the one he's now living.

In the process of trying to save his mother’s life in 2008, Seetin found out his life was in danger.

He and his younger brother were tested to see if either of them could be a kidney donor for their mother.

The test revealed Seetin urgently needed a kidney transplant.

“You’re trying to be a donor for your mom and find out your brother’s needing a kidney too and realizing that your dad only has one functioning

kidney. So it was like wow, the odds are not in our favor,” said brother, Kyle Seetin.

Many family members didn't hesitate to offer a kidney for Scott, including his father, aunt and uncle.

Seetin’s brother ended up being his perfect match and their mother, Sandy Seetin, received her kidney from her brother, Don White.

Sandy Seetin and Don White lost their own mother to kidney failure at a young age.

“I don’t really know… She needed it and I was available," White said. "I don’t know how else to explain it — I mean, you do what you do for your family,

day to day, you don’t think about it, but just listening to everybody’s stories today, brings those emotions all back up.”

Seetin decided to use his family’s story as inspiration for his Parade of Hearts design. The green ribbon symbolizes hope for patients on the waiting list

and gratitude for those who gave life to others.

The other side of the heart is dedicated to bringing awareness to the lack of blood donations nationwide, a critical need for organ transplants.

“In hope that it raises awareness to have someone else sign up and save someone else, give them a second chance, keep them living just a little bit

longer, so they can experience the great things," Seetin said. "Since that happened, I was able to get married, have kids, raise a beautiful family."

According to organdonor.gov, over 100,000 people in the U.S. are on the transplant waiting list at all times.

Depending on the organ, the average wait time can be up to five years.

The Seetin’s want spectators who see his Parade of Hearts design to know that just one donor can save up to eight lives and one of those lives could

even end up being their own.

“Don’t be afraid, just step up and think of what you’re giving — the gift of life to somebody,” said Sandy Seetin.

To save a life through blood donation, head to Community Blood Center.

To get on the organ donor list, head to Midwest Transplant Network.