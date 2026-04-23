KCK firefighter creates Black Pickleball Club of KC to create community, representation and inclusivity

KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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April is National Pickleball Month, so I sat down with Brandan Jackson, who founded the Black Pickleball Club of KC in September 2025.

"The first idea was that I played pickleball for about five years now at my station, I'm a firefighter, and so that's how I started playing. But most of the people that played with me moved onto different stations, so I was kind of all alone in it," Jackson said. "I would go to Chicken N Pickle and play by myself, and a lot of times, I'd be the only Black person there. And so the idea was to just bring us as a community together and introduce the game of pickleball to other people, such as myself."

KCK firefighter creates Black Pickleball Club of KC to create community

Since starting the club, Jackson says it's been hectic, fun and everything one could imagine.

"The community keeps growing," Jackson said. "Every single Sunday, I see new faces. I think people are really enjoying it, and this is just the start, really."

Whether you play pickleball every day or have never picked up a paddle, Jackson says this club is for all levels.

KSHB 41 Brandan Jackson, Rae Daniel

"A lot of people are like, I don't know what to do. But we teach people how to play, too, just like a brief tutorial," Jackson said. "We're working on getting classes done at Klamm Park in KCK so people can learn on Wednesday nights."

He says it's a chance to learn the sport and create community.

"It's really, you're putting yourself out there, just like I put myself out there, going to different parks and just playing by myself," Jackson said. "The idea is the same: you put yourself out there, you meet new people, and you learn the game and you get better at it."

Brandan Jackson People came to enjoy some Pickleball at the Black Pickleball Club of Kansas City event.

The club runs open sessions with no membership fees to be more inclusive, no matter your race or level of expertise.

"If you know the cause and want to support, you're welcome to come as well," Jackson said.

Jackson hopes this club continues to grow so people think of it more as a community.

KSHB 41 Brandan Jackson

"We've reached a lot of people — Wyandotte, Jackson County, Overland Park, really every area — so just continuing the outreach in Kansas City," he said.

Open play is at 4:30 p.m. on Sundays at 9119 E. 39th St.

To learn more about the Black Pickleball Club of KC and its upcoming events, click here.

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