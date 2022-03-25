KCK firefighter critically injured in 25-foot fall while assisting police investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, firefighter suffered critical injuries from a fall while on duty Friday.

The department said the incident happened near South 55th Street and Kansas Avenue.

According to a spokesperson, the firefighter fell 25 feet to the ground through a roof.

About two hours before, a worker had fallen through the same roof and is in serious condition at the hospital.

KCKFD said the roof of the building involved was made of corrugated material and contained sun-weathered skylights that blended into the roof. A worker on the roof stepped on and fell through one of the skylights that they could not distinguish at around 8:45 a.m.

The firefighter was on the roof helping police investigate the worker's fall around 11 a.m. when they were unable to see a different skylight and fell through as well.

KCKFD said the firefighter appeared to suffer a head injury and is in critical condition.