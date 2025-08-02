KCK first responders end tragic week on high note with community giveaway

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

Kansas City, Kansas, first responders ended a tragic week on a high note with their second annual Back to School Bash and Splash on Saturday at Heathwood Park.

Members of the KCKPD, Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office and KCKFD brought 700 backpacks to distribute, which exceeded their initial goal of 600.

They gave out 450 backpacks on Saturday, ahead of the 2025-2026 school year.

Each backpack included school supplies for KCK students ahead of the new school year.

Saturday’s event also included vehicle displays, including the KCKPD Mobile Video Gaming Center, a book for each child in attendance, hot dogs, an appearance by Leo the Lion, a chance to play at the spray park and a prize wheel.

Parents, guardians and grandparents, like Kim Wilson, were thrilled about having a free event during an already expensive time.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Kim Wilson, grandparent who attend KCK First Responder Back to School Bash and Splash on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025.

“I just think when it’s something out there and it’s free, take advantage of it,” Wilson said. “It’s a great need, and you can see by the crowd of people that’s out here.”

This year’s number of backpacks exceeded the previous year, when first responders completely ran out of backpacks.

“We’re here to support ‘em, and support the community,” said Daniel Soptic, the Wyandotte County Sheriff.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Daniel Spotic, Wyandotte County Sheriff

That support has gone both ways in the last week with the death of Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputy Elijah Ming.

“What we’re doing here today is what Deputy Ming is really how he lived his life,” Soptic said. “It’s fitting that we’re back out in the community engaging with the kids, which is something he loved to do.”

Soptic says he wants community members to be able to positively interact with first responders and vice versa.

“The worst events in their life are when we’re there, but we’re there other times too,” Soptic said.

Attendees had the opportunity to sign a banner in honor of Deputy Ming.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Children sign banner in honor of Wyandotte County Sheriff's Deputy Elijah Ming.

Many people, including Jennifer Earnshaw, signed the banner and left notes of gratitude for his service.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Jennifer Earnshaw, grandparent who attended the KCK First Reponder Back to School Bash and Splash on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025.

“It’s very important to show support just to show that there’s people out there for you,” Earnshaw said. “Even if you don’t know them because you never know what that person’s going through.”

Earnshaw brought her grandchildren to the event and says the first responder support was incredibly important for her.

“We call them for a reason,” she said. “It’s just great, just seeing everybody come together.”

