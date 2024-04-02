KCK high school students build new playhouses for elementary students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A group of Kansas City, Kansas, high school students are redefining recess at one elementary school. Over the past couple of months, students at Wyandotte High School were hard at work building two brand new playhouses for students at Lindbergh Elementary School.

The two playhouses resemble businesses found throughout KCK.

Allyson Smith teaches Construction and Design Pathway Capstone at Wyandotte High School, a class designed to help students be gain real-world experience and get a taste of what's in store after high school.

"It's a very small representation of what housing can do for our community," Smith said. "The idea to model them after businesses in the community came once we decided on playhouses, and I think the idea behind it was we wanted the kids at the elementary school to look at these playhouses and see something familiar."

KSHB

The playhouses were finalized by December and a small dedication ceremony was put in place by leaders at Lindbergh earlier this month.

"We wanted the kids at the elementary school to look at these play houses and see something familiar, that's owned by people who live in their community and think, 'maybe one day I could own a business,'" Smith said.

Smith and her students are preparing to compete in the Parade of Playhouses at Union Station in the coming weeks, hosted by the Homebuilders Association of Greater Kansas City.