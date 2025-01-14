KCK holiday attraction turned into grinch-like experience for employees, thousands of dollars unaccounted for

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Employees and vendors with a holiday experience at Legends Field say they still have not been compensated for their services.

Rhonda Sutton Decorations up from a night while Jingle was up and running in 2024.

JINGLE! Kansas City was a winter wonderland experience full of ice skating, music and holiday lights that took place after Thanksgiving until the end of December.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Rhonda Sutton, former Jingle and Enchant employee

"I want my pay," said Rhonda Sutton, a former JINGLE! employee who also worked for Enchant the year before, which was a similar holiday experience held at Legends Field with different owners.

Rhonda Sutton Rhonda Sutton at Enchant, where she worked in Winter 2023.

"It wasn't Enchant, most definitely. And people knew that. They were very disappointed," she said.

Rhonda Sutton A night when Enchant operated out of Legends Field under different ownership in 2023.

Even though Jingle opened later and closed earlier than expected — Sutton says Jingle leadership told her that was because of low ticket sales — she still counted on her January 3 paycheck.

"When the 3rd came and there was no money, there was no bills paid," Sutton said. "No rent — rent didn’t get paid."

The same day, she got the following email from Jingle CEO Mark McKee:

Dear Team,

We want to share an update with you regarding payroll that we know will deeply impact and disappoint you. Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, including challenges with out-of-state interests withholding funds designated for payroll, we are unable to meet our payroll obligations today.



We understand how distressing and frustrating this news must be, and we want to assure you that resolving this issue is our absolute top priority. We are working tirelessly to secure the funds and are fully committed to keeping you informed every step of the way. We anticipate having an update on the situation by the end of the day this Wednesday (1/8).



We are deeply grateful for each of you and remain committed to resolving this as quickly as possible. Mark McKee, Jingle Holiday

McKee is also the former CEO for the Kansas City Monarchs.

"I'm waiting on a little over $1,200," Sutton said.

That amount is for her first and last paychecks, both of which she didn't receive.

Sutton said when she approached Jingle leadership about her first paycheck, they assured her it would be taken care of with the last paycheck.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Carter Woodiel, Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations for the Kansas City Monarchs

"It's certainly an unfortunate situation," said Carter Woodiel, the director of Broadcasting and Media Relations for the Kansas City Monarchs.

In a Jan. 4 release, the Monarchs addressed the concerns regarding payroll:

The Kansas City Monarchs are aware of questions and concerns regarding Jingle, an event at Legends Field run by Jingle! Holiday. The Monarchs are not involved with planning, managing, or executing the event. Unfortunately, like many vendors and partners, we have not been compensated for costs associated with renting Legends Field for the event, as stipulated in our contract. Monarchs staff have been working at a separate space away from Legends Field during Jingle as we prepare for an incredible 2025 season with new promotions, giveaways and high-level baseball. KC Monarchs

"It wasn't something that we expected certainly, but right now our focus is first and foremost to make sure the hardworking people are compensated fairly," Woodiel said.

In a Jan. 8 email, McKee followed up with employees regarding payroll:

This is a follow-up to our previous communication regarding the payroll issue. The company managing Jingle’s revenue and disbursements from ticket sales redirected funds originally intended for payroll to cover other expenses. Please know that we are using every legal tool available to recover the money and resolve this as quickly as possible.



In an effort to provide full transparency and accountability, we self-reported the payroll issue to the U.S. Department of Labor. We have also contacted the Kansas and Missouri Departments of Labor to make ourselves available and ask for their assistance in recovering the funds for payroll. Additionally, we are working on alternative solutions to help get staff paid as soon as possible.



We understand this situation is incredibly frustrating, and we share your anger and disappointment. Please know that we are doing everything in our power to address this issue. I will provide another update on Monday (1/13) and will continue to keep you informed of our progress.



Thank you for your patience and understanding during this difficult time.

KSHB 41’s Rachel Henderson met with Sutton on Monday, Jan. 13.

As of 3:00 p.m., there was no follow-up message from McKee or Jingle leadership.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Rhonda Sutton reads off an old email she received from Jingle leadership on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.

"Today is 1-13 and no update yet, please let us all know the truth of what’s going on," read an email Sutton sent to the Jingle Notices email account on Monday.

Sutton says she's also concerned after hearing talk about JINGLE! Kansas City hiring a bankruptcy lawyer. Jingle's spokesperson could not confirm this information, and McKee did not reply to our inquiry about if this was true.

"Filing bankruptcy is just telling us, 'Oh, you’re not going to get paid anytime soon,'" Sutton said. "[McKee] had false hopes and lost dreams."

Woodiel says he’s optimistic things will come together for employees and vendors soon. He also acknowledged McKee's former involvement with the Monarchs and if that connection creates a conflict of interest.

"Obviously he's somebody that we know. He's worked with a number of events in Kansas City; he's sort of somebody who puts on events; that's one of his main things that he does around town," Woodiel said. "He was connected with us and had an involvement in the Enchant thing last year as well, but I think we're in contact with him just like we would be with any other vendor, and he’s been in contact with us, but the event was independent from what he put on. We were all working in a separate office, and he was running his event here at the stadium."

Sutton says employees and vendors those aren’t the only people affected.

"I feel the customers’ pain, the ones that would pay $500 to bring their families in there," Sutton said.

Sutton said she’ll consider taking legal action against JINGLE! Kansas City if she’s not paid by the end of the month.

Now that her school district job has started after winter break, she expects money to come in soon, just not the money she’s earned.

“It's sad," Sutton said. “We shouldn't be going through this."

—

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel.