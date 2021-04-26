Watch
KCK man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-70 Sunday night

Posted at 5:40 AM, Apr 26, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 Sunday night.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near the 78-mile marker of I-70 in Saline County.

The Missouri Highway State Patrol said Peter L. Stathas, 25 was driving a 2002 Toyota eastbound on I-70 when he abruptly changed lanes, travelled off the highway, struck a guardrail and overturned.

Stathas was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact MSHP.

