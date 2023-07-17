KCK mayor issues state of local disaster emergency following Friday storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Unified Government of Kansas City, Kansas, and Wyandotte County Mayor/CEO Tyrone Garner issued a state of local disaster emergency Monday following Friday night’s severe storms.

The storms left thousands of Kansas City Board of Public Utilities customers without power and damaged public infrastructure.

Garner hopes the declaration will clear the way for the UG’s Department of Emergency Management to use additional resources to help in the recovery.

Just under 1,000 BPU customers remained without power as of Monday afternoon, down from a storm peak of nearly 27,000 customers in the immediate aftermath Friday night.

“Thank you to the many people who have been working tirelessly as Wyandotte County reveres from last Friday’s severe weather,” Garner said in a release Monday afternoon. “I am relieved that there were no reported fatalities, and I appreciate the resilience of our community as we work collectively to successfully navigate through any challenges to bring everything back together again.”

The city is operating its 311 line 24/7 and is a place where residents can report damage to infrastructure, parks or other public buildings.

Reports of downed power lines and damaged streetlights should be reported to BPU at 913-573-9522.

Residents with tree and other vegetation damage can take their storm debris to the Recycling/Yard Waste Center at 3241 Park Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Tuesday, July 18, through Sunday, July 23.

—