KCK mayor wants UG Commission to discuss county's mask mandate at Thursday meeting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An agenda item added to Thursday's Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, calls for a discussion of the county's mask mandate.

Newly-elected Mayor Tyrone Garner added the agenda item, according to a news release from the Unified Government.

The city and unincorporated parts of Wyandotte County are under the mandate.

To view the mask mandate, click here.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 701 N. 7th Street in downtown Kansas City, Kansas.

The lobby of the City Hall will be open to watch the meeting, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no in-person public meeting.

