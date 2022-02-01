KCK Municipal Court to close Wednesday, Thursday due to winter storm, trash pickup delayed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County announced Tuesday that the Kansas City, Kansas, Municipal Court will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the incoming winter storm .

Any hearings that were scheduled on those days will be continued, and people will receive a notification in the mail with their new court date, according to a county news release.

The county government also announced that Waste Management will not collect residential trash and recycling on Wednesday, and because of the low temperatures and heavy snowfall, Wyandotte County residents should prepare for the possibility of additional delays.

Trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day, according to the county's website :



If your normal day is Wednesday, place your items at the curb or street edge on Thursday, February 3

If your normal day is Thursday, place your items at the curb or street edge on Friday, February 4

If your normal day is Friday, place your items at the curb or street edge on Saturday, February 5

“This is shaping up to be a very challenging storm,” Dave Reno, Public Works’ community engagement officer, said in a release. “Although we do not anticipate further delays this week, residents should prepare for the possibility of their trash and recycling collection being pushed back another day. Public Works extends its thanks to everyone for their patience during this storm – keep your eyes on the Unified Government’s website and social media for updates as we move forward.”

