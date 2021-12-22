KCK-native Eric Stonestreet gives back with holiday hams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas-native Eric Stonestreet honored his late father Wednesday by giving back to the community.

In an Instagram post, Stonestreet said he partnered with Farmland Foods to distribute 600 hams in Kansas City, Kansas, and in Leavenworth, Kansas.

In the post, Stonestreet said the hams were in honor of his father, a life-long KCK resident, who passed away Nov. 17. Stonestreet said his father would randomly give people a ham during the holidays.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department and KCKPD’s Police Athletic League helped in the distribution.

“We know he got a good chuckle and smile out of peoples reactions to being given a random ham,” Stonestreet posted.