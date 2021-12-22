Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

KCK-native Eric Stonestreet gives back with holiday hams

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB
Eric Stonestreet Instagram
StonestreetHam.jpg
Posted at 2:56 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 15:56:34-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas-native Eric Stonestreet honored his late father Wednesday by giving back to the community.

In an Instagram post, Stonestreet said he partnered with Farmland Foods to distribute 600 hams in Kansas City, Kansas, and in Leavenworth, Kansas.

In the post, Stonestreet said the hams were in honor of his father, a life-long KCK resident, who passed away Nov. 17. Stonestreet said his father would randomly give people a ham during the holidays.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department and KCKPD’s Police Athletic League helped in the distribution.

“We know he got a good chuckle and smile out of peoples reactions to being given a random ham,” Stonestreet posted.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local Weather Streaming 24/7