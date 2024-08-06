KCK police ask for help to locate missing teen diagnosed with autism

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are asking for the public's help to locate a missing teen last seen Tuesday morning.

Seth Dadzie, 14, was last seen about 8:30 a.m. near 60th and Nogard Avenue, police said.

Seth is diagnosed with autism and mentally functions at the level of a 9-year-old.

He was last seen wearing red crocs, a blue t-shirt and grey shorts.

He takes daily medication and doesn't currently have it on him, making him in danger.

Seth is known to go to gas station and ask for snacks; he also sucks his thumb, police said.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact 911.

—

