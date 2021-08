KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman who needs her medication is missing and Kansas City, Kansas, police want the public's help to find her.

Police said Kenyonna Brown, 34, has been missing since Wednesday morning from the 1800 block of North 73rd Terrace in KCK.

No information was available on what Kenyonna was wearing, but she was carrying her red backpack.

Police said Kenyonna has a developmental disability and needs medication for a health problem.

Anyone with information should call 911.