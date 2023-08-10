KCK Police Athletic League tries its hand at corn farming, hosts 'elote fiesta' to celebrate harvest

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Athletic League helps feed families, work out, train, learn how to drive and so much more.

But now, they can add a new skill under their belt.

Atop KCK’s Strawberry Hill, surrounded by homes in the middle of a neighborhood, is a cornfield — it was planted last spring by KCK PAL kids and officers.

“I don’t know how the idea came into my mind, but let’s plant a cornfield,” said Matt Tomasic, with the KCK PAL.

KCK families and police officers tried something new.

“What we do at the PAL, it’s all about education and I myself had never planted a cornfield before,” Tomasic said.

After months of labor and patience, now the corn stalks rise above and are ready for harvest.

KCK PAL kids searched for something they grew, fanning out across the rows, as it came into view.

“I hope it shows kids where your food comes from,” said Ngi Tun, who helped harvest the corn.

Tomasic said the experience is something that will stick with them.

“These kids will never forget this, they will never forget what they did today,” he said.

But the reward wasn’t over, KCK PAL kids shucked each ear of corn as an elote dinner awaited.

“I don’t understand, I’m going to find out though,” Tomasic said. “Mayonnaise on corn, cotija and tajin, maybe it will be good?”

Eating together, around homegrown food, makes a harvest that much more special.

“All of this corn will feed so many families and I think that’s awesome,” Tun said. “It makes the whole neighborhood community look nice.”

Each of the KCK PAL programs are free to families and privately funded. To donate go to PALKCK.org

—