KCK police investigating homicide near 9th and Barnett

41 Action News Staff
5:20 PM, Dec 30, 2017
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating a homicide. 

Around 4:30 p.m on Saturday,  KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted officers were at the 700th block of N. 9th Street working the homicide. 

 

 

41 Action News has a crew at the scene and will have more information when it become available. 

