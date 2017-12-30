KCK police investigating homicide near 9th and Barnett

Cloudy
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating a homicide.
Around 4:30 p.m on Saturday, KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted officers were at the 700th block of N. 9th Street working the homicide.
Officers working a homicide in the 700 block of N. 9th Street.— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) December 30, 2017
41 Action News has a crew at the scene and will have more information when it become available.