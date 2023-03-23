KCK Police issue Silver Alert for missing man Johnny Ray Hill

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Kansas City, Kansas Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.

Johnny Ray Hill was last seen on Tuesday, March 21st around 9 am at his home at 7350 State Ave.

He was last seen wearing a black or blue baseball cap, cream colored London Fog coat, navy blue striped shirt, green denim pants and black shoes.

His family says he has a medical condition and is concerned about him.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911 or the KCKPD non-emergency number at 913-596-3000.