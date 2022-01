KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a woman.

Police say they found a woman in medical distress and transported her to a local hospital.

Detectives have tried to identify her, but have minimal information.

The female has distinctive tattoos on her body that may help in making an identification.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline or contact Detectives at 913-573-6034 or 913-573-6036.