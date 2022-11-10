Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

KCK school closes for rest of week due to high amount of Influenza A, RSV cases

Classroom
Brittainy Newman/AP
FILE - View of an empty classroom on Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Classroom
Posted at 7:27 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 20:27:08-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Christ the King Catholic School in Kansas City, Kansas, announced Tuesday it will close for the rest of the week due to a high amount of illnesses among faculty, staff and students.

In a Facebook post, the school said there was a high amount of positive Influenza A and respiratory syncytial virus reported.

The school said it would disinfect the building, which is located at 3027 54th Street.

Students were sent home with special assignments to keep them active during the closure.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock