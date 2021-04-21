KCK students spread joy through dance, art in special project

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Elementary school girls from Kansas City, Kansas, are sharing their love of dance with patients at Children's Mercy.

Third through fifth grade students created an exhibit of Flamenco fans that will stay up at Children's Mercy through at least April. They also learned how to dance Flamenco and create the visual art through a virtual workshop.

Rebecca Perkins, counselor at Mark Twain Elementary School, said the opportunity gave her students space to connect with each other and express their creativity.

"I have so many in my school who love to do something for other people," Perkins said. "And so when they found out that this was going to be a community art project and be displayed for other people to see and enjoy, that got them excited."

The KC Healthy Kids exhibit is part of The Jaleo Project.

Jaleo refers to words of encouragement. During the workshop, the students learn how jaleo is used to encourage Flamenco dancers and how to recognize the ways they encourage themselves and others.

Perkins said she and the girls' parents noticed their confidence grow throughout the four virtual sessions, and they're even asking to do it again.