KCK warns motorists to get tags up to date

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said Friday it will start to ticket and tow motorists who are more than 45 days past-due on their tags.

In a release, a KCKPD spokesperson said staring May 1, the department will start to tow any vehicle displaying a tag that’s 45 days past the renewal date.

The effort comes on the heels of released enforcement for the past several months as governments navigated social distancing requirements of the coronavirus pandemic.

As operations gradually return to normal, so to is enforcement of tag laws.

“The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department understands that while the extensions were very helpful, they may have caused some confusion for members of our community,” KCKPD assistant chief Major Kelly Herron said in a release. “For that reason, we made the decision to delay towing orders in Kansas City, Kans. until May 1 to allow us time to educate the community on the consequences of expired tags.”

Cars eligible for towing include any car parked on a city street.

Motorists with cars towed will be required to pay a towing fee of $125, with a storage fee of $35, and in order to get their car back, motorists will have to show proof of current registration.

“Delaying renewal or registration any longer means you could end up with a hefty bill as fees add up quickly,” Herron said. “We really hate to see that happen, but we are well past the Governor’s deadline and still have many vehicles out there driving around with tags that are more than six months past due, and equally concerning, without proper insurance.”