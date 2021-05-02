KCK welcomes guests to taste the Flavors of Central

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Area residents were invited to taste the Flavors of Central in KCK Saturday.

The Central Avenue Betterment association says 24 restaurants and bars participated in the event celebrating all the flavor, culture and diversity that exists on Central Avenue.

The event gave food vendors the opportunity to share the best they have to offer.

"We want to bring everybody to the table and share our food with them. It is very important that so many people from all over the metro are actually her visiting, enjoying", said Edgar Galicia, Executive Director of the Central Avenue Betterment Association.