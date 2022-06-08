KCK woman, Lenexa man continue cleanup after homes damaged in storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Francine Ingram woke up to an unpleasant surprise on Wednesday morning after storms tore through the Kansas City area overnight.

The strength of the storms knocked a tree over into her home.

Francine Ingrams looks at her neighbors massive tree that fell clear across her home in KCK-piercing the roof. Like many others she’s waiting for insurance to come take a look. #kswx #KansasCity @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/nckjo1RBWc — Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) June 8, 2022

Ingram told KSHB 41 News that the impact of the fall caused a piece of the tree to tear into the middle of her home.

She said the next step is to wait for her insurance agency to go evaluate the damage.

KSHB 41 also spoke with Sebastian.

He said he was asleep next to his girlfriend when the their window shattered all over their bed.

Sebastian and his gf were fast asleep when they had their window blown out @KSHB41 #kswx pic.twitter.com/A4Y0SGVLbe — Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) June 8, 2022

—