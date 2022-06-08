Watch
KCK woman, Lenexa man continue cleanup after homes damaged in storms

Tree in KCK home
Megan Abundis/KSHB
Tree in KCK home
Tree in KCK home
Lenexa apartment damage
Posted at 6:39 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 19:39:00-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Francine Ingram woke up to an unpleasant surprise on Wednesday morning after storms tore through the Kansas City area overnight.

The strength of the storms knocked a tree over into her home.

Ingram told KSHB 41 News that the impact of the fall caused a piece of the tree to tear into the middle of her home.

She said the next step is to wait for her insurance agency to go evaluate the damage.

KSHB 41 also spoke with Sebastian.

He said he was asleep next to his girlfriend when the their window shattered all over their bed.

480x360_click here.jpg

