KCKCC board terminates former President Dr. Greg Mosier

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Community College Board of Trustees unanimously terminated the contract of former President Dr. Greg Mosier on Tuesday night.

The termination comes less than a month after the board placed Mosier on paid administrative leave .

A college spokesperson said Moser’s contract was terminated “without cause, with 60 days notice.”

When Mosier was placed on leave in February, the board appointed Dr. Scott Balog as acting president. Balog will continue in the role following Tuesday’s announcement.

“The Board of Trustees remains deeply grateful for the dedication of our employees and the determination of our students,” KCKCC Board of Trustees Chairwoman Linda Hoskins Sutton said in a statement Wednesday. “The board has strong confidence in the future of this college and in the people who make its mission real.”

This is a developing story and may be updated.

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