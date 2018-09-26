KCKCC, Fort Leavenworth offer job training for active duty military moving to private sector

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City Kansas Community College (KCKCC) and Fort Leavenworth are working together to help active duty military personnel preparing to transition to the private sector.

The program is called, Filling the Skills Gap One Warrior at a Time.

Sgt. Josh Doughty, is the first soldier from Fort Leavenworth enrolled in the program. He has been in the Army for seven years and is planning to get out of the military in February 2019. He signed up for the welding program at KCKCC.

Soldiers can also take, major appliance repair, HVAC and machine tech training. Soldiers learn a career and get training in how to write a resume and how to interview for a job. In 16 weeks—one semester—they are ready for the workforce.

"Our goal is to have a job waiting for them before they leave the military," said Amy Sigmon, Career Skills Program Director.

Sigmon helps recruit soldiers at Fort Leavenworth to enroll in the program.

"I have three enrolled for the January course and I'm hoping it takes off from here because it's a win-win, situation," Sigmon said.

Rich Piper, is Director of Technical Programs for KCKCC. He said graduating active duty military will be top candidates for private sector jobs.

"Any of our soldiers, any of our students who come into these programs when they get done, they will have three to eight job offers," said Piper.

Doughty said he is excited about his new career opportunity.

"I'll see where it takes me from there," Doughty said.

Community partners often underwrite the cost of classes for soldiers at KCKCC.

For information on the job training program for active duty soldiers, contact the Kansas City Kansas Community College Military and Veterans Education program.